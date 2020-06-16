The government's decision to end the era of lorry chassis converted to buses

The government has paid attention to import buses that are more suitable to the public instead of the buses used at present for passenger transport.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved a Cabinet Sub-Committee to submit its report to the Cabinet of Ministers after further examination of the report submitted by the Committee appointed to formulate the specifications and criteria to be considered for the importation of buses in the future.

This subcommittee includes the Minister of Transport Services Management, the Minister of Industry and Supply Management and the Minister of Education.

There are currently 26,985 buses in Sri Lanka with the SLTB and private passenger transport services.

It is stated that most of these buses are designed for transport of goods and have a lorry chassis which is converted to buses.

As a result, the passengers of these vehicles are affected by the application of brakes.