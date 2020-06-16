Prime Minister Mahinda receives 5000 rupees by post (photos)

Former village councilor, 86 year old SB Hevaheta of Medirigiriya Polonnaruwa has written a personal letter to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa requesting him to accept his contribution to the coronavirus prevention fund launched by the President.

The former village council member, who is bedridden has sent a 5000 rupee note along with his letter and, commended the government’s effort to help ordinary people.

Premier Rajapaksa who read the letter by senior citizen S B Hevaheta made arrangements for him to visit the President and hand over the 5000 rupees to the fund.

The Prime Minister has instructed his office to arrange the event on the birthday of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.