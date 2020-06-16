Transaction of 490 million rupees unearthed - transacted by ‘Kudu Anju’, who directed the shooting incident in Moratuwa

The Western Province South division crime branch has uncovered information with regard to a transaction of 490 million rupees earned by ‘Kudu Anju’, who directed the shooting incident at the Soysapura restaurant in Moratuwa.

This was based on the interrogation of a suspect, who was arrested on May 22 with a stock of narcotics in Jayasumanarama Mawatha, Ratmalana. The arrest was made by a team including OIC Jayantha Perera.

The suspect has given an account number and told the police that Kudu Anju deposits the money in to the account earned through selling of drugs given to him by Dharmasiri Perera, who operates from Dubai.

Accordingly, the police said that the account maintained by a private commercial bank in Bokundara has been investigated after obtaining a court order from the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court.



It has been revealed that an amount of 490 million has been transacted through this account from December 2018 to 1st June 2020.

However, after the suspect was arrested in Ratmalana with narcotics by the Western South Crimes Division, the account has been closed after withdrawing the last balance of Rs. 700,000.



Several details have been revealed regarding the owner of this account and the police are conducting an investigation to arrest the person.



Police have initiated an investigation to arrest the owner of this bank account who is alleged to have aided Kudu Anju in his drug racket.

Meanwhile, a T-56 rifle suspected to have been used in the shooting and two magazines containing 35 bullets were found hidden in the jungle behind a house in Suwarapola, Piliyandala.

This was according to the information revealed during interrogation from a person arrested in Malabe by the officers of the Western South Crimes Division.

Police have received information that this man, Udage Arachchige Priyantha, is a collecting agent for the drug trafficking operations of Dharmasiri Perera.

He had confessed to the police that after the shooting, Dharmasiri had informed him to go to Ratmalana and meet a man.

The man had given him a pouch containing a firearm and ammunition.

He had later told police that he had hidden it in the jungle behind the lodge at Suwarapola in Piliyandala.

It has been revealed that he had also worked as the driver of the van where a group travelled to attack the restaurant before the shooting.

The incident had taken place in the early hours of the 29th morning when a group of people had arrived in a car and opened fire on the restaurant because the owners had not paid the ransom required by Dharmasiri Perera.