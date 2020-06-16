The+latest+story+about+the+leasing+company+where+the+Chairman+of+the+three-wheel+association+was+brutally+assaulted

The 8 suspects who were arrested in connection with assaulting the chairman of the Lanka Self-Employed Professionals' National Three-Wheeler Federation, Sunil Jayawardana to death, have been remanded until the 25th of this month.

This was when the suspects were produced before the Nugegoda magistrate this afternoon.

Sunil Jayawardena was brutally assaulted last afternoon and died after been admitted to the Kalubowila teaching hospital.

He has been assaulted by a group of representatives of a leasing company in Mirihana when he visited the company to negotiate a financial dispute of a member in his association.

A leasing company in Mirihana has seized the three-wheeler of a member of the association since he had not paid the instalments.

The owner of the three-wheeler had gone to the company with the Chairman Lanka Self-Employed Professionals' National Three-Wheeler Federation, Sunil Jayawardena at about 6.20 pm yesterday.

Sunil Jayawardena had posted on his Facebook account the alleged misconduct of the said financial institution.

The three-wheeler had been taken into custody after the government had given three-wheeler owners a concession to pay the lease.

Sunil Jayawardena's attack was recorded by a passenger in a mobile phone and it has now been released to the media.

Further investigations by the Hiru news team revealed that although the leasing company has branches in Mirihana and several other areas, they have not registered with the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, public and private and commercial banks have been accused of failing to implement the government's directives to provide relief during the time of the Coronavirus epidemic.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today, Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the matter has been discussed at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday and that a discussion will be held under the patronage of the President next week.