Judo headquarters that is in ruins due to the officials that are pulling into all sides (Video)

This is the fate of the Sri Lanka Judo Association headquarters which was built in 2000 adjacent to the Sugathadasa Sports Complex in Colombo at a cost of Rs.12 million.

The then Minister of Sports, S B Dissanayake, was responsible for allocating the land while the construction of the building with all facilities was made possible through the financial support of the Embassy of Japan and the senior judo members of the country.

However, the Judo Association official who were blinded with power pulled apart without unifying and the building was reduced to waste.

The Judo Association headquarters building is not being used for organizing any national level competitions or for the training of athletes instead they are entangled in legal battles.

The end result was that the Judo Association headquarters is now destined among the ruins.

Regrettably this building has become now become a dengue breeding ground in the area.

The headquarters of the Sri Lanka Judo Association has also become a hotbed of anti-social activities and vices.

There are plenty of sports associations in Sri Lanka that do not have a sports headquarters and yet function well.

It is regrettable that the judo association officials are foolish enough to throw away their assets instead of protecting what they have.

Isn't that a hope for tomorrow's medal for judo athletes that is going to ruins?

What is surprising is that the authorities in the country have been sleeping so long while key resources of the game have been left idle and the officials have been silent.