Pasindu Hirushan who was injured in an accident at the J'pura University has been discharged from hospital

Pasindu Hirushan who was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries has left the hospital today.
Pasindu, a student of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, was hospitalized for nearly three months after a tire fell on his head.
Hospital sources further say that the student's health is good.
A series of photographs showing how he was recovering has now surfaced on social media.
