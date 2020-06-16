Weather Update - 12 June - Showers in several areas above 50mm

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers in the Western, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.