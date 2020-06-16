Port City - 35 acre public park to be opened next year

The Ministry of Urban Development, Water Supply and Housing stated that the public park built under the Colombo Port City Project will be opened next year.



In a statement, the ministry said the construction of the 35-acre park has been expedited this year.



This public park includes facilities such as walking lanes, lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, children's parks, amusement parks and water sports.



It is said to be three times the size of the Galle Face Green.



The garden contains a variety of native plants along with coconut and Palmyra.



The Colombo Port City Project consists of five sub-zones: Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, The Marina, and the International Island.