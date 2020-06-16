Investigations+into+the+leasing+company+and+its+owner++regarding+the+murder+of+the+Chairman+of+the+three+wheeler+association

Police have launched investigations into the private leasing and loan company and the owner of the company in connection to the murder of the Chairman of the self employed professionals national threewheeler association, Sunil Jayawardena.

Accordingly, the police have decided to launch an investigations in to the manner in which orders were given by the company owner.

When our news team inquired further into the incident it was revealed that even though this leasing company as several branches, it had not been registered with the Central bank.

8 suspects arrested in connection to the murder have been remanded until the 25th of this month as ordered by the Nugegoda magistrate yesterday.

Sunil Jayawardena was inhumanely beaten to death in Mirihana day before yesterday.

A group of representatives from the company had assaulted him when he had attempted to release a threewheeler belonging to a member of his association from a lease.

Meanwhile, former MP Namal Rajapaksa had tweeted about the incident offering his condolences to the family of the Chairman of the three wheeler association, Sunil Jayewardena.

Further in the tweet the former MP had noted that the perpetrators should be punished and leasing companies should be regulated on repossession.

He added that in a just society, no one can take the law into their own hands.