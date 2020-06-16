Pujith Jayasundara briefed regarding the Muslim extremist organization by the State Intelligence several times - Witness states at Presidential Commission

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission appointed to probe into the to the Easter Sunday attacks that IGP Pujith Jayasundara had been briefed on the activities of a Muslim extremist organization by the State Intelligence Service several times, but did not hold any discussion until the attack.

This was when Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe gave evidence to the commission for nearly eight hours yesterday.

Nandana Munasinghe who served as the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Western Province at the time of the attack on Easter Sunday, was asked by the senior government attorney whether he was aware of any attack by the Thawheed Jamaat organization before the attack.

The witness stated that although the IGP had forwarded a very confidential letter to him on April 9 last year, the letter was opened on April 10 at about 10.00 am since he was out on official duties at the time of receiving the letter.

The witness stated that the letter had been forwarded to the IGP Poojith Jayasundara by the head of the National Intelligence Agency, Sisira Mendis.

Nandana Munasinghe stated that the letter had been prepared on information provided by the Director of the State Intelligence Service, Nilantha Jayawardena.

He said that the IGP had sent him the copy of the letter sent by the head of the state intelligence including a letter signed by the IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

He also stated that the letter had stated "secret and top priority".

Nandana Munasinghe said that it was written in the handwriting of IGP Pujith Jayasundera.

The senior DIG said that the letter had been marked as FNA and that it was for necessary action.

At that point the Commission asked the witness, after you had received the letter, including the original signature and the note, whether he asked the IGP for further information.

The senior DIG replied that he did not inquire from the IGP and said that since it took LTTE nearly 10 years for their first suicide attack, he felt that the organization as described in the letter was small and not capable of such an attack.

The Commission inquired whether he inquired or consulted the intelligence since the letter contained intelligence information.

Responding to this, Nandana Munasinghe said that National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis had not made a call, but after two days, Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena inquired about the matter.

A senior State Counsel asked the witness whether Muslim extremism in Sri Lanka was discussed at any of the workshops or seminars he attended before receiving this letter.

Nandana Munasinghe said that a Sri Lankan was killed in a terrorist attack in Syria, though they did not talk about such extremist activities.

The Commission questioned whether he was were aware of the IGP's letter that on January 16, 2019, where four Muslim suspects were arrested in the Wanathavilluwa area with explosives.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Nandana Munasinghe said that he had not suspected any connection with the letter sent by the IGP and the Wanathavilluwa incident as he was aware of it but had not been provided any further information to the CID.

The Commission further inquired whether he had the letter sent by IGP.

The witness stated that the letter was handed over to the CID on June 10 last year.

The commission then questioned the witness as to why he had kept the letter for more than two months after the attack without submitting.

In response, Nandana Munasinghe said he had kept the files in his possession since there was no law to submit the files.

The senior DIG said that if the letter is not valid, it will be destroyed.

The Commission was shocked by the statement and expressed its displeasure over the statement made by the IGP regarding a very confidential letter.

Senior State Counsel questioned whether there was any discussion with the IGP after receiving the letter.

The witness stated that no such discussion took place until the attack.

He added that according to media reports over the past, it seems that there was a possibility of minimizing the destruction of Easter Day if the State Intelligence Service had a further discussion or created awareness regarding the Muslim extremist organization that existed.