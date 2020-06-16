Bountiful mango harvest - sales are low and growers faced with several issues

Due to the lack of proper prices in the market, mango growers are faced with many problems.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, mango growers said that although they have received a bountiful mango harvest, they are not receiving a fair price and the sales have come down.

Another reason is the closure of hotels and restaurants and restrictions on exports due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the Dambulla Economic Center stated that with the high yield these days, a kilo of mango is being sold at around Rs.25.