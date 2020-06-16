Stock+markets+worldwide+witness+a+sharp+decline+with+fears+of+a+second+wave+of+coronavirus

Worldwide stock markets crashed amid concerns over the risk of a second coronavirus wave.

Stocks dropped by the most since mid-March following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, in which policymakers highlighted the ongoing economic concerns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to contain it.

The US Federal Reserve has warned that the American economy will take a long time to recover.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it would provide years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a long journey back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5 per cent decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9.3 per cent unemployment rate at year's end

The stock price has seen a surge in recent weeks, with the reopening of closed countries due to corona risk.

However, with the risk of a second corona wave, all three US stock indexes fell yesterday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,800 points and the S&P 500 dropped 5.9%.

Asian stocks, including Japan, Hong Kong and China, are down today.

Earlier, European countries including Britain, Germany and France had seen a sharp decline in share prices.