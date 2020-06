455 suspects have been arrested during special raids conducted in the Western Province.

The police stated that 448 such raids were carried out between 6.00 am yesterday (11) to 5.00 am this morning (12).

170 suspects were arrested for heroin possession while 136 suspects were arrested for illicit liquor related incidents.

The suspects arrested are residents of Borella, Mahabage, Moragahatenna, Ja-Ela and Modera.