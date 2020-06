According to the Cinnamon Gardens Police, the body found at Independence Square this morning was suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself. He was a 64 year old living at Police Park area in Bambalapitiya.

Police also stated that he had a pistol under his body.

It has been reported to the police that he had written a letter before his death.

It is said that the letter is due to be handed over to the police by his younger brother.