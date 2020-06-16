Water+cut+to+several+areas+in+Colombo+on+Sunday+

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to several parts of Colombo will be suspended on Sunday.
The water cut will be imposed in Colombo Zone 2, 03, 07, 08 and 10 for 15 hours from 9.00 am to 12.00 midnight.
In addition, the Water Board stated that the Colombo Fort area will be supplied water under low pressure conditions.
