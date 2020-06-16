Justice sought for Pasindu of Sri Jayawardanapura University (Video)

Family members of Pasindu Hirushan who was critically injured after a tyre hit him during a party at Sri Jayewardenepura University say that justice should be meted out to Pasindu.

Colombo National Hospital discharged Pasindu yesterday after several months of treatment for his critical head injuries.

He faced the tragedy during a party in the university on March 6.

However, police investigations revealed later that the incident was linked to university ragging and, 15 students of the university were suspended following the incident.

In addition, 6 students were remanded in connection with the incident.

Although Pasindu Hirushan is fortunate to return home alive, he has not returned to his normal life as he is suffering from vocal and body balance difficulties as well as complications in his memory.