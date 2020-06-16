The+story+behind+the+man+found+dead+at+Independence+square+based+on+his+letter+

Police suspect the man who was found dead near the Independence Square in Colombo had committed suicide by shooting himself.

Cinnamon Garden Police stated that they discovered a micro pistol lying next to the body.

The victim was identified as 64 year old Rajiv Prakash Jayaweera of Police Park Road, Bambalapitiya.

He had formally worked as an executive officer attached to Sri Lankan Airline.

Police also said the victim had mentioned in a letter addressed to his brother that he wanted to take his life due to illness.

Before leaving home at 6.45 pm yesterday, he handed over the key of his car to the servant and asked to pass on it to his brother.

The wife of the victim is living in the UK.

Police have recorded statements from the brother of the deceased and his servant for further investigation.