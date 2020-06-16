Devotees gather at religious places with permission given to open today (Video)

Followers of different religious are seen visiting their places of worship as permission was given to open such places by limiting the number of pilgrims to 50 from today.

Our correspondents stated that pilgrims are gathering at Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura, Ruwanweliseya and Atamasthana.

However, people are allowed to visit such places of worship only following the health guidance including maintaining social distancing issued to prevent COVID-19.

At the same time, the places that cannot accommodate 50 persons should allow half of its capacity.

Meanwhile, Colombo Archbishop House announced that the usual masses will be held effective this Sunday under the health guidance at all the Catholic churches throughout the country.

At the same time, prayers at Mosques will also be held throughout the country under the health guidelines effective today.

However, Waquf Board stated that authorities have not permitted to conduct mass gathering of Jumma Prayers on Friday.