Samagi Janabalavegaya will not be a sustainable political party - former MP Vajira Abeygunawardena

The United National Party states that the Samagi Janabalavegaya will not be a sustainable political party.



Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today, former parliamentarian Vajira Abeygunawardena made this statement.



Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference convened by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in Colombo today, former parliamentarian Vasudeva Nanayakkara said that the people were deeply disappointed by the policies of the UNP.



Speaking at a press conference held in Polonnaruwa today, SLFP President and former President Maithripala Sirisena stated that the President's party should be given powers to prevent the country from entering into a crisis.