223 Sri Lankans stranded in the Philippines, arrived in the country last night

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases total increased to 1,877 yesterday with 8 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus.

708 confirmed patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

1150 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, 223 Sri Lankans stranded in the Philippines unable to return to the island due to the Corona pandemic, arrived in the country last night.



Also, the Department of Immigration and Emigration requests the public to make an appointment before visiting the Department of Immigration and Emigration by visiting www.immigration.gov.lk for visa extensions.