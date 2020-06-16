Central Bank Investigates Leasing Company behind Sunil Jayawardena's Assassination (Video)

The Central Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit has launched an investigation into the leasing and lending institution where Sunil Jayawardena was murdered.

However, Central Bank Governor W D Lakshman said that these lending institutions are not categorised under finance companies or leasing companies. He said this while speaking to the Hiru TV “pththare Visthare” program this morning,

However, the Central Bank has the mandate to look into these matters when it interferes with the finances of the country.

Police said yesterday that a separate investigation has been launched into the owner of the private company involved in the assassination of Sunil Jayawardena.

Meanwhile, the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court yesterday ordered the eight suspects arrested in connection with the incident to be remanded until the 25th of this month.

The body of the murdered, Sunil Jayawardena has been placed at his residence in Kesbewa.

Passenger Transport Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera also issued a statement this morning condemning the attack and stating that stern action will be taken.