Bail+granted+for+three+Civil+Defense+officers+accused+of+shooting+a+bus+transporting+voters

Anuradhapura Additional Magistrate Hemantha Pushpakumara today ordered to be released on bail, the three civil defence personnel who were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and damaging of a bus transporting a group of voters during the last presidential election.

The suspects were released on personal bail of Rs. 200,000 each.

The suspects were also ordered to appear before the Anuradhapura Additional Magistrate's Court on the 17th.

The charges against the suspects were for shooting and damaging a bus that was transporting a group of voters from Puttalam to Mannar during the presidential election.