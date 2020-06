More than 50 acres of paddy land could be cultivated using the Bakinigasdowa tank in the Madulla Divisional Secretariat area of the Moneragala District. However, the cultivation has been restricted to around 4 acres since the water receive from the tank is insufficient.

The lake was renovated in 2008 at a cost of 3.6 million rupees.

Farmers complain that they have informed the authorities several times and they have ignored the requests.