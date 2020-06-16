Athletes who excelled at O/L while participating at the South Asian games in Dec 2019 felicitated (Video)

A ceremony was held at the Duncan White Auditorium of the Ministry of Sports, recently to felicitate the Sri Lankan athletes who excelled at the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination after participating in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

The students had to sit for the exam in Nepal itself after participating in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

Sanath Pujitha, Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Examinations Department was also present at the event presided over by Minister of Sports Dullas Alahapperuma.

Athletes, Chathuni Karunaratne and Chamodi Karunaratne of Princess of Wales College, Moratuwa, Yehani Kuruppu and Ganga Seneviratne of Visakha Vidyalaya, Ila Chitty and Alena Seneviratne of Ladies College, Colombo were felicitated at the event.