Thunder+showers+in+several+areas+in+the+country

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers in the Western, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts this afternoon.



According to the Department of Meteorology, heavy rain is expected in some parts of the Sabaragamuwa Province and Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.



The Department of Meteorology also stated that the wind speed could increase by 40 to 50 km per hour in the western slopes of the central hills, the Northern, North-central and Northwestern provinces and the Hambantota district.