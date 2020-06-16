'One day service' to issue National Identity Cards will re-commence from June 22

Commissioner General of the Registration of Persons, Viyani Gunatilleke stated that the suspended one-day service to issue the identity cards will be resumed on Monday 22 June.

Under the first phase, the National Identity Cards will be issued to 250 clients per day at the head office in Battaramulla and 50 clients per day at the Galle office.

Clients should first certify their application through the Grama Niladhari and forward it to the Divisional Secretariat.

The Commissioner General stated that a reservation number should be obtained for a convenient date and a time to visit the department and the identity card should be obtained by the department at the relevant time.

The Commissioner also requested that people with symptoms such as fever, common cold and headache to refrain from attending for the one day service of issuing identity cards.