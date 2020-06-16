PM instructs to maintain the tourist visa at US$ 35

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has instructed to maintain the tourist visa at US$ 35.
The Prime Minister's Office said that the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to grant concessions in relation to the development of the tourism sector at a special discussion held at Temple Trees.
They have discussed a number of issues such as visa fees, facilities for local tourists, measures to be followed in opening the country for foreign tourists and the setting up of a fund to strengthen tourism.
