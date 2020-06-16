සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

All main Buddhist temples and Devalas allowed to conduct religious Pereharas

Friday, 12 June 2020 - 17:15

All+main+Buddhist+temples+and+Devalas+allowed+to+conduct+religious+Pereharas

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Diyawadana Nilame and Basnayaka Nilames to organize this year’s Peraheras (procession) at main places of worship and Devalas giving priority to traditional and religious rituals.

The President further said that adequate measures should be taken to hold the scheduled processions of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and Devalas including Kataragama, Devinuwara and Sabaragamuwa adhering to the health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Rajapaksa gave these instructions at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today (12) with the Presidential Task Force for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak to discuss a mechanism to organize this year’s annual Peraheras.

The public is not allowed to participate and view Perahera at any religious place this year. It is also not permitted to conduct the ‘Pada Yatra’, the traditional walk by devotees who travel from Nallur, Jaffna, Trincomalee and from several parts of Eastern Province to participate in Kataragama Perahera.

The Presidential Task Force for Prevention of COVID-19 emphasized the necessity of conducting all Perahera festivals with the least number of artistes while following health guidelines. It was also decided that artists who take part in Perahera representing different areas should obtain a report from the health authorities in their respective areas.

The Water Cutting Ceremony should also be attended by the minimum possible number of people. It was informed that the steps have been taken to telecast live the Kumbal and Randoli Perahera of the Sri Dalada Perahara on TV stations during all the 10 days.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Bandula Harischandra, members of the Presidential Task Force for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa and Basnayaka Nilames of the devales attended the meeting.

 
 


One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 21:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.