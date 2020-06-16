Navy inaugurates tree planting program at Muhudu Viharay (Video)

The Sri Lanka Navy has commenced a tree planting program at the historic Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya premises.

Recently, a naval sub division was set up on the orders of Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.

This tree planting program was implemented with the help of the Navy members of the newly established Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Senarath Wijesuriya, Commander of the South Eastern Naval Command and members of the Naval Command have participated in this tree planting program which is being implemented under the guidance of Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva as a part of the “Neela Haritha” program.

In addition to this, a Navy refurbished water purification plant has also been established with the help of the Navy.