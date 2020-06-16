The letter written by the person who committed suicide near Independence Square (video and photos)

Investigations have revealed that the death of the person who died near Independence Square in Colombo has been caused by suicide.

The Western Province Senior DIG's Office said that the firearm found near the body was said to have been purchased by the deceased according to a letter written to his brother.

The body was first spotted by policemen patrolling the Independence Square this morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajiv Prakash Jayaweera aged 64, a resident of Bambalapitiya Police Park.

Police said that he was a former executive officer of Sri Lankan Airlines.

Prior to his death, he had written to his brother and had informed him last night through a SMS.

The police stated that he has stated that he is going to commit suicide due to his illness.

He had left his house at around 6.45 pm after giving his car keys to the maid and asked her to give it to his brother.

He is married and the wife is currently in England and operates an air ticket dealership near his home near the police park.

The key has been sealed and given to the maid, asking to to hand it over to a staff member.

The Cinnamon Gardens Police are conducting further investigations and the police have recorded statements from the maid and the brother of the deceased.

The letter written by the deceased has also been found.