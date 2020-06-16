UNP+files+objections+to+the+petition+by+the+Samagi+Janabalavegaya

General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP), Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today filed objections in the Colombo District Court seeking the dismissal of the petition filed by the General Secretary of the Samagi Janabalavegaya, Ranjith Madduma Bandara against the UNP for the expulsion of members.

He has pointed out that the complainant had lodged the petition suppressing accurate information intentionally.

UNP General Secretary has said that the party's working committee had decided to contest the next general election under a new alliance and to nominate Sajith Premadasa as the prime ministerial candidate, but did not provide approval for anyone including Ranjith Madduma Bandara to form a separate party.

Meanwhile Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya says that the people should elected a government with a heart at the next general election.

He was speaking at a public rally held in Moratuwa yesterday.