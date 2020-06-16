73+leave+after+the+quarantine+

73 people left home today after the quarantine period.
The Army Media Unit stated that 59 quarantined at the Army Training School in Katukeliya and 33 others were quarantined at the Ayurveda Building at Rajagiriya have left.
They were a group of students who arrived from Belarus and Japan.
The Army Media Unit stated that 59 quarantined at the Army Training School in Katukeliya and 33 others were quarantined at the Ayurveda Building at Rajagiriya have left.
They were a group of students who arrived from Belarus and Japan.