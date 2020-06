The Nawalapitiya Police have arrested two men who cultivated ‘Kansa’ trees subtly in a manioc cultivation.

Officers who conducted the raid say that the ‘Kansa’ trees were planted in a manioc plantation in Weligampola, Nawalapitiya.

It has also been revealed that the suspects had sold the leaves of the cannabis plants in the area.

The suspects are to be produced before the Nawalapitiya Magistrate's Court.