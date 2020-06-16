Advisory+for+Strong+Wind+and+Rough+seas+Issued+by+the+Natural+Hazards+Early+Warning+Centre

The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.
The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.
Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.
The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.
Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.