Former governor Niluka Ekanayake also resigns - withdraws nominations from the Samagi Janabalavegaya

Former governor Niluka Ekanayake, who handed over nominations for the Ratnapura District from the Samagi Janabalavegaya, has decided to withdraw her candidature.

Submitting a letter to the Election commission, she said the decision was taken due to her belief that a prosperous Sri Lanka would be created in the future.

Former parliamentarian Mangala Samaraweera, who had handed over his nomination from the Samagi Janabalavegaya announced that he will quit parliamentary politics while Dennet Paniyanduwa, who was the chairman of the Ambalangoda organising committee crossed over to support the government.