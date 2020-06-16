Easter attack update - the letter was undermined by the closing sentences

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission appointed to probe into the Easter Sunday Attacks, that there was definite information that an attack could be carried out.

This was according to the evidence given by Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe yesterday.

He said that at 5.47 pm on April 20 last year, he received a call from the then Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department Ravi Seneviratne and that he had been informed that there was credible information of an attack the next day and that the security of the Churches should be increased.

He further stated that the Director of the State Intelligence Service, Nilantha Jayawardena, had called him that evening and requested to provide protection for the churches and the Indian High Commission based on prior intelligence received.

The witness stated that the IGP Pujith Jayasundera had been informed about this by the Director General of State Intelligence.

Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe said that accordingly four DIGs under him had been informed of the situation.

However, when questioned by the commission he stated that he could not inform the cardinal about the matter.

Even before the attack on 21st morning, the Director of the State Intelligence Service had called several occasions and requested that the Colpetty Methodist Church and the two churches in Kotahena and Grandpass be provided protection as soon as possible.

Accordingly, the Commission asked him why he did not prevent the conduct of the service.

He said that he now understands that he should have stopped the services.

Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe said that if there had not been an attack on that day, there would have been accusations that the Easter services had been sabotaged.

Subsequently, it was DIG Ajith Rohana who was in charge of traffic and road safety at that time, who gave evidence.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said that he had observed the letter which had been forwarded by DIG Nandana Munasinghe regarding the possible attacks.

He further stated that he had never seen before where information provided by the State Intelligence Service had been incorrect.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the letter was a diluted letter. He further stated that the statements at the end of the letter, stating that there is no specific revelation and the sentence, that the matter is being investigated further, undermined the letter.

The DIG stated that the IGP inscription ‘for necessary action’ also undermined the letter.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that if the IGP found the information to be important, he should have directed it to the Terrorism Investigation Division, which was specially established to investigate terrorism.