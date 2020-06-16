No+coronavirus+infections+reported+today+so+far

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in the country so far while 46 patients who had been treated at the hospital have left the hospital.



Accordingly, the number of coronavirus cases reported from the country so far is 1,877 and the total number of recoveries is 1,196.



Also, 92 persons left home today after the quarantine was completed.



The Army Media Unit stated that 59 quarantined at the Training School in Katukeliya and 33 others quarantined at the Ayurveda Building in Rajagiriya have left.



They are a group of students from Belarus and Japan.



The Ministry of Education has issued a circular notifying principals that schools should be equipped with an sick room at the reopening of schools after the Covid 19 epidemic.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner General of the Registration of Persons, Viyani Gunatilleke stated that the suspended one day service to issue the identity cards will be resumed on Monday 22 June.