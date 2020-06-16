සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Necessary legislation to regulate unregistered financial institutions will be presented - Exclusive Interview with the Governor of the Central Bank

Friday, 12 June 2020 - 21:24

Central Bank Governor Prof. W D Lakshman said that the necessary legislation to regulate unregistered financial institutions in the Central Bank will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The Governor of the Central Bank said so while participating today, in an exclusive interview with the Hiru news team.

The government announced on March 30 that it would provide relief to several sectors with curfew imposed following the Covid 19 expansion.

Under this, a grace period of six months was granted for the payment of lease payments for all three-wheelers, school transport vans, lorries, small vehicles, buses and motorbikes and small vehicles deployed by self-employed personnel or owners.

However, various allegations have been leveled against the banks and financial institutions not providing the relevant relief packages. This discussion has come to the forefront with the brutal murder of Sunil Jayawardene, who was involved in advocating for the release of a seized three-wheeler and highlighting the non-compliance to the government directives.  

We inquired about this from the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, that has the authority to regulate financial institutions.

We also looked into whether there is a law to seize a vehicle even when the lease is not paid properly.



