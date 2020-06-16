සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Acting IGP instructs police stations to refrain from accepting complaints made by leasing companies after seizing vehicles during the concessionary period

Friday, 12 June 2020 - 22:41

Acting+IGP+instructs+police+stations+to+refrain+from+accepting+complaints+made+by+leasing+companies+after+seizing+vehicles+during+the+concessionary+period+

Acting Inspector General of Police has instructed all police stations that before lodging complaints made by leasing companies stating that they are proceeding to seize or have seized vehicles due to non-payment of installments, the complaint needs to be examined first and if the vehicles have been acquired during the concessionary period, such complaints should not be entertained.

Similarly, the Acting Inspector General of Police has stated that if complaints are received by the police with regard to vehicles that have been seized for non-payment of installments during the concessionary period, the complaint should be recorded and investigated under the penal code for theft or robbery.

All Police OICs have been instructed to take legal action under the penal code if leasing companies or any other financial institutions makes a complaint following the acquisition of leased vehicles.

Police state that it has been reported that some leasing companies have taken over vehicles due to non-payment of installments during the period when the government has declared a relief period of six months.

Under the package of concessions offered to the public affected with the spread of COVID -19, recovery of leasing instalments from three-wheeler owners was suspended for 6 months

As a result, the police have taken this decision.



One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 21:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.