Acting+IGP+instructs+police+stations+to+refrain+from+accepting+complaints+made+by+leasing+companies+after+seizing+vehicles+during+the+concessionary+period+

Acting Inspector General of Police has instructed all police stations that before lodging complaints made by leasing companies stating that they are proceeding to seize or have seized vehicles due to non-payment of installments, the complaint needs to be examined first and if the vehicles have been acquired during the concessionary period, such complaints should not be entertained.

Similarly, the Acting Inspector General of Police has stated that if complaints are received by the police with regard to vehicles that have been seized for non-payment of installments during the concessionary period, the complaint should be recorded and investigated under the penal code for theft or robbery.

All Police OICs have been instructed to take legal action under the penal code if leasing companies or any other financial institutions makes a complaint following the acquisition of leased vehicles.

Police state that it has been reported that some leasing companies have taken over vehicles due to non-payment of installments during the period when the government has declared a relief period of six months.

Under the package of concessions offered to the public affected with the spread of COVID -19, recovery of leasing instalments from three-wheeler owners was suspended for 6 months

As a result, the police have taken this decision.