Covid-19 infections in India exceed 300,000

The number of coronavirus infections in India have exceeded 300,000.
There are 307,039 infected cases in India, while 8752 coronavirus deaths have been reported.
India has the highest number of infected persons from the Asian region and the fourth highest number of cases in the world.
