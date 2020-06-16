Suspect+arrested+while+transporting+cannabis+in+three+wheeler

Police Narcotics Bureau officers have arrested a person who was transporting 1.5kg of cannabis in a three-wheeler.



The cannabis had been brought from Thanamalwila area for distribution in Minuwangoda and other surrounding areas.



The suspect was produced before the Minuwangoda Acting Magistrate yesterday and ordered to be remanded until the 24th.



The suspect is a resident of the Habbegamuwa area in Thanamalwila.