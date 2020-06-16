Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,880 – COVID-19 spread in Brazil worsens

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,880 as 2 Navy Personnel and a returnee from Qatar had tested positive yesterday.

1,196 persons have completely recovered by now.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths worldwide due to COVID-19 has risen to 428,210.

Brazil has swiftly risen up the grim leader board of coronavirus statistics and its death toll - 41,828 - is now the world's second highest.

The Americas account for around half of the number of cases globally. Brazil, Latin America's biggest country, is now the epicentre of the pandemic.

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections shut six major food markets in Beijing, while India, which opened up this week, recorded a record daily increase and half a dozen US states said their hospital beds were filling up fast.