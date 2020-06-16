සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Stop unlawful activities of leasing companies – President orders the Police

Saturday, 13 June 2020

 As the method adopted by the leasing companies to seize vehicles of those who had failed to pay their loan installments is unlawful, no room should be left to continue this practice, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the Police.

Leasing companies do not inform the Police prior to such seizing. They lodge complaints only after taking over the vehicle.

This kind of forceful action sometimes leads to grave violence. As such, the President instructed the Acting IGP Chandana Wickremaratne not to entertain complaints received from the leasing companies after seizing.

Under the package of concessions offered to the public affected with the spread of COVID -19, recovery of leasing installments from three-wheeler owners was suspended for 6 months.

It was clearly stated in the Section 2 of the Circular 16/2020 issued on March 23 under the signature of the Secretary to the President.

In this context, seizing of vehicles for not paying the installment is a breach of the Government order. President informed the Police not to allow vehicles to be seized on the ground of non-payment of installments.

Accordingly, Acting Inspector General of Police instructed all police stations that before lodging complaints made by leasing companies stating that they are proceeding to seize or have seized vehicles due to non-payment of installments, the complaint needs to be examined first and if the vehicles have been acquired during the concessionary period, such complaints should not be entertained.

Similarly, the Acting Inspector General of Police has stated that if complaints are received by the police with regard to vehicles that have been seized for non-payment of installments during the concessionary period, the complaint should be recorded and investigated under the penal code for theft or robbery.

All Police OICs have been instructed to take legal action under the penal code if leasing companies or any other financial institutions makes a complaint following the acquisition of leased vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank Governor Prof. W D Lakshman said that the necessary legislation to regulate unregistered financial institutions in the Central Bank will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The Governor of the Central Bank stated this while participating, in an exclusive interview with the Hiru news team.

Under the package of concessions offered to the public affected with the spread of COVID -19, recovery of leasing instalments from three-wheeler owners was suspended for 6 months

However, various allegations have been leveled against the banks and financial institutions not providing the relevant relief packages.

This discussion has come to the forefront with the brutal murder of Sunil Jayawardene, who was involved in advocating for the release of a seized three-wheeler and highlighting the non-compliance to the government directives. 

 

