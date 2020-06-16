A/L classes might commence before the scheduled date - decision to be taken

The Ministry of Education has drawn its attention to the reopening of schools for A / L students one week earlier than the date announced previously.



This was due to requests from various parties that the students do not have time to prepare for the A / L examination.



The Minister of Education had earlier stated that the schools will be opened in four steps from the 29th of this month.



The A / L examination is scheduled to begin on September 7.



However, if the A / L classes commence before July 6, sterilization of the relevant classes should be done before the due date.



A special discussion will be held next Monday with the Education Minister, its Secretary and the Commissioner General of Examinations to take a final decision.