Three+wheel+driver+shot+at+Hanwella

A Three-wheeler driver was shot in Hanwella-Elamawala area
The police media unit stated that a person in a motorbike had fired at the three-wheeler driver between 6 and 7 pm yesterday.
Investigations have commenced by the Hanwella Police.
The victim who was injured in the shooting was a 34 year old resident of the Welipillawa area.
He has been admitted to Avissawella Hospital and the cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.
