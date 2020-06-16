Three+wheel+driver+shot+at+Hanwella

A Three-wheeler driver was shot in Hanwella-Elamawala area



The police media unit stated that a person in a motorbike had fired at the three-wheeler driver between 6 and 7 pm yesterday.



Investigations have commenced by the Hanwella Police.



The victim who was injured in the shooting was a 34 year old resident of the Welipillawa area.



He has been admitted to Avissawella Hospital and the cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.