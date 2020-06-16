සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Study shows Sri Lanka, the first country after Africa to have used bows and arrows, 48,000 Years ago

Saturday, 13 June 2020 - 8:39

Archaeologists announced they have discovered the oldest known evidence of bow and arrow use, as well as ancient clothing material just outside of Africa in the tropical regions of Sri Lanka.

According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, scientists have uncovered new evidence suggesting early human occupation in Sri Lanka.

The tools are approximately 48,000 years old and show signs of use on the bone arrowheads.

The earliest clear evidence anywhere in the world is currently 64,000 years ago in South Africa.

Last year, researchers released a study analyzing monkey and squirrel bones found in the Fa-Hien cave in Sri Lanka and the research revealed that early humans hunted them.

This cave is also the site of the earliest fossil appearance of Homo sapiens in South Asia.

Humans occupied the area during four different time periods between 4,000 and 48,000 years ago.









