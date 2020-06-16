No increase in fuel prices this year - Minister Mahinda Amaraweera (Video)

Subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that fuel prices could increase in the world market by the end of this year.
The Minister said this while participating at a public rally held in Tangalle yesterday.
The Minister further stated that although the fuel prices cpould increase in the world market, the price of fuel in the country is expected to remain stable till the end of this year.
