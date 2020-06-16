A person stabbed to death with a sharp weapon (Video)

A person has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Nugatalawa area in Welimada.
The Welimada Police stated that the murder took place yesterday afternoon.
A 60-year-old resident of Nugatalawa has been murdered in this manner and a special investigation is currently underway, police spokesperson's office said.
The Welimada Police stated that the murder took place yesterday afternoon.
A 60-year-old resident of Nugatalawa has been murdered in this manner and a special investigation is currently underway, police spokesperson's office said.