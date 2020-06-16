Investigations to find if private buses traveling from Colombo arrive at destinations on time? - Police department

An awareness program was initiated yesterday to check whether private buses are leaving and arriving at the time scheduled. The program to advice the drivers commenced at the Colombo Central Bus Terminal yesterday.

This program is being implemented on the instructions of Senior DIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Accordingly, the arrival times of 267 buses reaching 22 destinations were checked.

The Senior DIG's office in charge of the Western Province stated that 119 buses arrived late at the destination while 55 buses had arrived at the destination before the scheduled time.

Accordingly, the drivers of these buses have been advised to be careful about speeding and well as to refrain from delaying tactics that cause heavy traffic congestion.

The Emergency Call centre of Colombo and the Divisional Traffic Units will jointly continue to operate this program.