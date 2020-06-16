India reports 11,458 Covid-19 persons within 24 hours

The number of people infected with coronavirus in India has increased by 11,458 in the last 24 hours. The total infected number in India has increased to 308,993



Accordingly, India continues to be the 4th country most affected by coronavirus. India recorded 386 deaths yesterday, with a total of 8,884 deaths reported.



However, the Indian Health Ministry said that a total of 154,330 Indians infected with coronavirus have recovered by now and the recovery rate is close to 50%.